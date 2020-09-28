Advertisement

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

September 28, 2020 Issue

09837-cover-webopener.jpg
09837-cover-webopener.jpg
September 28, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 37

Unusually low emissions earlier this year are providing chemists with a unique opportunity to study the atmosphere, and they’re discovering new complexities

Cover image:Clear skies prevailed over Los Angeles on April 15, 2020, during the early phase of travel and business restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: Ted Soqui/Sipa USA/Newscom

Volume 98 | Issue 37
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Cryo-EM is providing unique insights into the biology of SARS-CoV-2.”

Sjors H. W. Scheres, structural biologist, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology

Atmospheric Chemistry

COVID-19 lockdowns had strange effects on air pollution across the globe

Microscopy

Cryo-electron microscopy reaches resolution milestone

Detailed protein structures are fueling drug-discovery efforts

Outsourcing

For pharmaceutical services, it’s the best of times in the worst of times

Business holds steady for pharmaceutical services as a pandemic pairs challenges with opportunities

  • Materials

    Vials vital for COVID-19 vaccine

    Tiny bottles with special properties are essential for distribution

  • Employment

    Coronavirus concerns dampen chemists’ economic outlook

    ACS survey shows members are more concerned about the overall economy than the chemical enterprise, but hardships are already hitting younger respondents and those of color

  • Employment

    It’s time to reenvision the faculty hiring process

    Chemistry can learn lessons from the academic hiring practices of other disciplines

Science Concentrates

image name
Origins Of Life

Computational model uncovers possible prebiotic syntheses

A computer-generated network maps new routes from simple starting materials to biomolecules

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Food Science

It’s fall: All the warm liquids, please

 

