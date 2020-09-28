September 28, 2020 Issue

September 28, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 37
Unusually low emissions earlier this year are providing chemists with a unique opportunity to study the atmosphere, and they’re discovering new complexities
Cover image:Clear skies prevailed over Los Angeles on April 15, 2020, during the early phase of travel and business restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Credit: Ted Soqui/Sipa USA/Newscom
“Cryo-EM is providing unique insights into the biology of SARS-CoV-2.”
Detailed protein structures are fueling drug-discovery efforts
Business holds steady for pharmaceutical services as a pandemic pairs challenges with opportunities
Tiny bottles with special properties are essential for distribution
ACS survey shows members are more concerned about the overall economy than the chemical enterprise, but hardships are already hitting younger respondents and those of color
Chemistry can learn lessons from the academic hiring practices of other disciplines
A computer-generated network maps new routes from simple starting materials to biomolecules