Monod Bio, a David Baker lab spinout, gets $25 million for biosensors

Monod Bio, a diagnostic biosensor company spun out of David Baker’s lab at the University of Washington Institute for Protein Design, has raised $25 million in seed funding. The biosensors, created from engineered proteins, emit light when they recognize a target and can deliver results rapidly; they have been able to detect the COVID-19 spike protein, cancer receptors, and more. The money will go toward Monod’s LucCage platform, which is used to create low-cost, custom biosensors.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter