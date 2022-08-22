Quote of the Week

August 22, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 29
Researchers have already hijacked the body’s protein-disposal system with bifunctional protein degraders, or PROTACs. Small-molecule glues can do more with less—but can we find them?
Cover image:Researchers have already hijacked the body’s protein-disposal system with bifunctional protein degraders, or PROTACs. Small-molecule glues can do more with less—but can we find them?
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Novartis/Mark Mazaitis
Researchers have already hijacked the body’s protein-disposal system with bifunctional protein degraders, or PROTACs. Small-molecule glues can do more with less—but can we find them?
A proliferation of new lab space makes the city more welcoming to biotech firms
How a small team of scientists with a tiny budget is making a global impact
The easy-to-make materials could find use in medicine and robotics
Law supports carbon capture, green power, and low-emission transportation with billions of federal dollars
US National Academies says people with elevated PFAS levels should be monitored for adverse health outcomes
Law supports carbon capture, green power, and low-emission transportation with billions of federal dollars