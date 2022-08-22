Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

10029-cover-webopener.jpg
10029-cover-webopener.jpg
August 22, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 29

Researchers have already hijacked the body’s protein-disposal system with bifunctional protein degraders, or PROTACs. Small-molecule glues can do more with less—but can we find them?

Cover image:Researchers have already hijacked the body’s protein-disposal system with bifunctional protein degraders, or PROTACs. Small-molecule glues can do more with less—but can we find them?

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Novartis/Mark Mazaitis

Volume 100 | Issue 29
Quote of the Week

“One of the very satisfying things about the job I get to do is seeing real change that can come about from our research”

Kevin Bridgen, metals chemist, Greenpeace

Drug Discovery

Molecular glues are beginning to stick

Researchers have already hijacked the body’s protein-disposal system with bifunctional protein degraders, or PROTACs. Small-molecule glues can do more with less—but can we find them?

New York City arrives as a home for the life sciences

A proliferation of new lab space makes the city more welcoming to biotech firms

Inside Greenpeace’s analytical laboratories

How a small team of scientists with a tiny budget is making a global impact

  • Photonics

    Simple method creates stretchy, color-changing films

    The easy-to-make materials could find use in medicine and robotics

  • Legislation

    What’s in the Inflation Reduction Act for chemistry?

    Law supports carbon capture, green power, and low-emission transportation with billions of federal dollars

  • Persistent Pollutants

    PFAS testing needed for those with high exposure

    US National Academies says people with elevated PFAS levels should be monitored for adverse health outcomes

Science Concentrates

image name
Legislation

What’s in the Inflation Reduction Act for chemistry?

Law supports carbon capture, green power, and low-emission transportation with billions of federal dollars

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

image

The chemistry of quilting and a rapid-fire carbon game

 

