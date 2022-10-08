Reactions: A poem on quantitative lateral flow

Quantitative lateral flow
The interesting article by Bethany Halford on lateral flow tests (C&EN Sept. 19, 2022, page 6) inspired me to express it in the following poem.
A current technique that is all on the go,
That gives a rapid test, is lateral flow
But results, so far, have all been
qualitative.
Now the Swager group has made it
quantitative
Without using sophisticated
instrumentation
As a simple smartphone is used on this
occasion.
They used particles with conducting
polypyrrole shells
With glucose oxidase enzyme attached to
them as well.
So, when glucose is present hydrogen
peroxide is released
And the conductivity of the polypyrrole is
increased.
An attached rfid tag detects this change
And transmits the info to a smartphone
within range
Thus allowing the glucose concentration to
be measured
And transmitted to a lab and the information
gathered.
This technique can be used with other
biomarkers,
Allowing more health care information to be
sent, for starters.
So we salute Tim Swager, Jie Li, Weize Yuan
and Co.
For this advance in instrumentation and we
want all to know.
Andrew Roxburgh McGhie
Wilmington, Delaware
