This electronic pill could help diagnose gastrointestinal disorders

Bodily gases are typically embarrassing. But for doctors who want help diagnosing gut disorders, detecting these gases inside the body could be beneficial. Now, a team of Australian researchers is testing an electronic pill that senses certain gases in real time as it travels through the body (Nat. Electron. 2018, DOI: 10.1038/s41928-017-0004-x). This sensor is the latest ingestible device vying for a place on the market and on gastroenterologists’ roster of diagnostic tools.
