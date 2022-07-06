Chemistry in Pictures: Worthless chemistry

Around the middle of the 2010s, people started selling €0 bills as souvenirs for historic sites. Although the notes are not legally worth any money, they are made using some of the same techniques and standards that real European banknotes use. Andres Tretiakov, a science technician at St. Paul’s School in London, flashed an ultraviolet light on this €0 note and noticed that it has embedded fluorescent dyes that are useful for anti-counterfeiting (below). This bill is particularly special to the chemistry community because it commemorates the 1958 construction of the Atomium, a building in Brussels shaped like one of iron’s crystal structures.
Submitted by Andres Tretiakov
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter