Chemistry in Pictures: Hot and cold chemistry

Alexander Lyapunov wanted a different perspective on a simple acetone distillation. So he brought a thermal camera to the lab. The hot plate shines the brightest, and the hot acetone vapor is visible all the way up the column and into the distillation head. But the cold water flowing through the outer jacket of the condenser drops the temperature rapidly, causing the vapor to condense into liquid and flow into the receiving flask (far right). Visualizations like this one help students to understand what’s going on in their laboratory glassware during experiments.
Submitted by Alexander Lyapunov
