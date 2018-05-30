Meet the Janelia chemist crafting glowing molecular tools for neuroscientists

Janelia Research Campus, part of Howard Hughes Medical Institute, is home to more than 100 biological researchers studying the brain. The campus also boasts a team of organic chemists headed by Luke Lavis, who has made a name for himself crafting brighter, more photostable, and more diverse fluorescent dyes for nerve cell imaging. In the latest episode of Speaking of Chemistry, we tour his lab and learn how researchers are using his team’s molecular tools at Janelia and beyond.
