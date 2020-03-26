Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Imaging

Tick protein keeps tabs on inflammation

Researchers use a protein derived from tick salivary glands to image inflammatory molecules that promote atherosclerosis

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
March 26, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Photograph of a tick on a white background.
Credit: Bioconj. Chem.
Ticks produce a protein that binds to inflammatory molecules to tamp down the inflammatory response of their host during a tick bite.

A protein derived from the salivary glands of ticks homes in on immune molecules called chemokines that promote atherosclerosis, a new study shows (Bioconj. Chem.2020, DOI: 10.1021/acs.bioconjchem.0c00095). By attaching a fluorescent marker to a synthetic version of the protein, called Evasin-3, researchers were able to visualize inflammation on tissue inside arteries.

“I was very intrigued that we could use nature for imaging human diseases,” says study leader Ingrid Dijkgraaf, a biochemist at the Cardiovascular Research Institute of Maastricht University.

In atherosclerosis, fatty acids glom on to the artery wall, activating a rush of immune response, including chemokines. Imaging techniques such as ultrasound or positron emission tomography (PET) can visualize the fatty plaques themselves, but not the inflammatory processes that make them dangerous. That capability would help clinicians differentiate between disease-causing plaques, which can rupture and cause a blood clot, and those that accumulate normally in the course of aging, Dijkgraaf explains.

Schematic showing how a fluorescent-labeled tick protein can bind to inflammatory molecules in plaques in a blood vessel wall and fluoresce.
Credit: Bioconj. Chem.
Tick proteins (red) bound to a fluorescence marker (green) bind to a marker of inflammation (blue) within lipids (gray) in a blood vessel wall.

The researchers conscripted Evasin-3 for the job because this tick protein naturally binds to chemokines to suppress the host immune system. They chemically synthesized a version of the protein in which a carbohydrate group was replaced with a green fluorescent marker. When they delivered an inflammation-triggering lipid to an intact section of a mouse carotid artery along with the fluorescent tick protein, the tissue turned green, lighting up the accumulation of chemokines on the scene. “If there’s a high expression of these chemokines, we see our protein accumulating there,” Dijkgraaf says.

The researchers next plan to test the approach in a mouse model of atherosclerosis. They also plan to replace the fluorescent marker, which cannot be visualized deep in tissue, with a radioactive label that can be used for PET imaging in humans.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Contrast agents improve fluorescence-guided surgery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New PET probes light up bacteria in deep-seated infections
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticles to diagnose and treat atherosclerosis
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE