March 30, 2020 Issue

09812-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

March 30, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 12

Researchers study and model corrosion in the materials proposed for locking away the hazardous waste

Cover image:As the hazardous waste piles up, researchers study and model corrosion in the materials proposed for locking it away

Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 12
Quote of the Week

“You’re trying to get money to do research in order to make nothing happen.”

Paul Amyotte, professor of process engineering and applied science, Dalhousie University

Pollution

As nuclear waste piles up, scientists seek the best long-term storage solutions

Education

Tips for teaching in the time of coronavirus

Veterans of teaching chemistry online offer advice for professors challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic

Consumer Products

What is hand sanitizer, and does it keep your hands germ-free?

Useful when you don’t have access to a sink and some soap, hand sanitizers have become a hot commodity in the face of COVID-19

  • Lab Safety

    Wanted: Data to make labs safer

    Researchers aim to supply evidence to save lives, persevering through lack of recognition and funding

  • Drug Development

    Chloroquine’s use to treat COVID-19 is backed by US government, but many questions remain

    Old anti-malarial drugs have shown mixed results in the small clinical trials conducted so far

Science Concentrates

image name
Infectious disease

Protein mapping finds 69 potential treatments for COVID-19

Many are FDA-approved drugs that could be repurposed

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Education

Lego bricks for cutting-edge physics and for chemistry education

 

Job listings

