Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Mass Spectrometry

Isotopes could sniff out fake truffles

The abundance of carbon-13 relative to carbon-12 reveals whether the key component of white truffle aroma originates from a natural or synthetic source

by Melissae Fellet, special to C&EN
June 1, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Photograph of an Alba white truffle.
Credit: Luri/Shutterstock
White truffles are the most prized and expensive variety of truffles.

In 2012, a routine check by authorities of a Bologna, Italy, restaurant led to the seizure of more than 300 kg of contraband. If the counterfeit material had been what it purported to be—white truffle puree—today it would sell for over $1 million. A new method offers a way to detect such fungus fraud—distinguishing the aroma of real Alba white truffles, Tuber magnatum Pico, from synthetic truffle aroma in food (Anal. Chem. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.8b00386).

Growing under certain Italian trees and harvested only a few months per year, Alba white truffles are among the priciest of delicacies, fetching almost $7,000 per kg last season. The key to their flavor and aroma is bis(methylthio)methane, an aromatic compound that can be synthesized and added to foods to deliver truffle taste. “You may fool some people with cheap truffles, but spiking them with artificial aroma will make it easier to get away with false labeling,” says Simon Cotton of the University of Birmingham, who was not involved with the new work. Consumer desire for genuine products drives a need for analytical tests to prevent such food fraud, according to Luigi Mondello of the University of Messina and colleagues in their new study.

The structure of bis(methylthio)methane.

When isolated from a natural white truffle, bis(methylthio)methane contains carbon-12 and carbon-13 in a ratio unique to the environment in which the fungus grew. Meanwhile, the synthetic version of this molecule contains a carbon isotopic signature unique to its origins in petrochemical or plant-based feedstocks.

Mondello and colleagues used this difference to test bis(methylthio)methane from natural truffles, several synthetic samples, and various truffle-flavored foods. They collected white truffles from around Italy, chopped them up, and sealed them in vials containing fibers to adsorb volatile compounds evaporating from the truffles. Then the researchers extracted the adsorbed compounds and used a gas chromatograph to isolate bis(methylthio)methane. They injected the purified compound into an isotope ratio mass spectrometer, which measures the relative amounts of 12C and 13C in samples by weighing carbon dioxide released when the molecules are burned inside the instrument.

Credit: C&EN/ACS Productions
Learn more about the chemistry of truffles in this classic Speaking of Chemistry episode.

The researchers repeated this process to measure the relative 13C abundance in bis(methylthio)methane synthesized from petrochemicals. Natural white truffles had a higher proportion of 13C than petrochemically derived flavor—a large enough difference to distinguish between the two origins in a sample.

Next, the researchers repeated the experiments on samples of commercial truffle-flavored olive oil, honey, pasta, fresh cheese, sauce, and cream purchased from Italian stores. Products labeled as containing lower quality truffles or added truffle aroma had the isotopic signature of artificial bis(methylthio)methane, whereas products labeled as containing white truffle had the isotopic signature of the natural fungus. Thus, the researchers detected no fraud but verified that the technique successfully distinguished real from synthetic truffle flavor.

Using their instrument design, this analysis is ready to go into other labs, says coauthor Danilo Sciarrone of the University of Messina.

Tom Brenna of the University of Texas, Austin, says, “The data show that 13C/12C isotope ratios of key flavor molecules in truffles may be a good test for authentication and warrant a wider survey of truffles in other regions.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE