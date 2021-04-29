Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Mass Spectrometry

Scientists find elusive SF6+

Helium nanodroplets allow detection of the fragile cation

by Sam Lemonick
April 29, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A drawing of the structure of the SF6+ cationic complex.
Credit: Paul Scheier
SF6+. The gray sphere represents a nanodroplet of helium atoms. (Not to scale.)

Scientists have spent decades searching for the sulfur hexafluoride cation. Calculations say it should be stable enough to exist, but attempts by several methods since the 1980s to spot it have failed. Researchers report they’ve finally made SF6+ inside charged, nanosized droplets of helium and measured its presence using mass spectrometry (J. Phys. Chem. Lett. 2021, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpclett.1c01024).

Neutral SF6 is stable and used as an insulator and spark suppressor in electrical infrastructure. It’s also one of the most potent greenhouse gases known. But when it loses an electron and becomes ionized, SF6+ is more like a complex of SF5+ and a fluorine atom, bound by van der Waals forces, says study coauthor Paul Scheier of the University of Innsbruck. This complex is unstable at the moment of ionization, however, because SF5+ and F repel each other and push apart like a small explosion. Encapsulating SF6 inside a helium nanodroplet helps contain the species and allow the cationic complex to stabilize.

Another challenge was observing the cation. The group used slow-moving helium atoms to gently strip away the nanodroplet until bare SF6+ or SF6+ and a small number of He atoms remained; researchers then recorded the mass spectrometry signature.

Deepak Mathur of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, who has also attempted to find the cation, says he’s convinced that this team has done it, but he wants more explanation of how the He nanodroplet prevents SF6+ dissociation.

Scheier says searching for SF6+ was about curiosity rather than a use for the cation. But the researchers say the technique could be used to find other short-lived cations, including some that may exist in interstellar space.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Glimpsing Organic Molecules In Motion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First Fluorine Gas Found In Nature
Argon And Neon Form Novel Silicon Compounds
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE