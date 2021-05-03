Advertisement

09916-cover-polymer.jpg
09916-cover-polymer.jpg
May 3, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 16

Expanding markets and new chemical modifications will make the cosmetic and medical ingredient even more common than it already is

Cover image:Hyaluronic acid polymer chains 

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Protein Data Bank

Volume 99 | Issue 16
Quote of the Week

“A marshmallow is a yummy, chewy, airy confection that takes advantage of many unique food-science properties,”

Linda Wright, director of food research and discovery, the Hershey Company

Consumer Products

Hyaluronic acid is just getting started

Expanding markets and new chemical modifications will make the cosmetic and medical ingredient even more common than it already is

What’s in marshmallows, and how do the ingredients work together to make ooey-gooey treats?

Marshmallows are made of only 3 things, and they come together in a complex chemical dance to make your taste buds sing

Who pays when a graduate student gets hurt in a British or French lab?

Medical costs are covered by national health insurance, while other financial support varies

  • Drug Development

    Christopher Austin reflects on translational science at the NIH’s 10-year-old NCATS, now that he’s heading for the exit

    Austin, founding director of the NIH’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, is joining the venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering

  • Profiles

    Career Ladder: George Dai

    A book recommendation inspired this chemist to pivot to a career in finance

Science Concentrates

image name
Polymers

Chemist is convicted of stealing BPA-free can-liner trade secrets for a Chinese firm

Xiaorong You took confidential information from Coca-Cola and 7 chemical firms, prosecutors say

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Sweet water and bubbly beer

 

