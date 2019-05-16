Advertisement

Mass Spectrometry

Video: Speeding up odor analysis for food science

Mass spec coupled with a spongy silicone mesh can help researchers rapidly screen food odorants

by Matt Davenport﻿
May 16, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 20
Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Credit:Jessica Rafson

Nothing beats our noses when it comes to recognizing flavorful aromas, good ones or bad ones. Developing analytical methods that can act like a human nose to quickly screen odorants could help food makers have tighter quality control during production to avoid smelly surprises in their end product. C&EN spoke with researchers Gavin Sacks and Jessica Rafson of Cornell University to learn about their latest advance toward that goal. They use silicone meshes to soak up odor molecules for direct analysis in real-time mass spectrometry (J. Agric. Food Chem. 2019, DOI:10.1021/acs.jafc.9b01091).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

