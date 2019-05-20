Advertisement

09720-cover-mandiblecxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 20, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 20

With the help of mass spec, archaeologists are turning to proteins, which degrade less quickly than DNA, to learn about the past

Cover image:A human mandible with large dental calculus deposits from Dalheim, Germany, dating from approximately 1100 CE.

Credit: Christina Warinner

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 20
Quote of the Week

“Proteins are very exciting because they give you complementary information to genomics.”

Camilla Speller, molecular archaeologist, University of British Columbia

Art & Artifacts

Ancient proteins tell tales of our ancestors

Should we write off the idea of rewritable paper?

Overall paper use is declining, but some chemists are still working to develop the chemically innovative sheets, arguing that they’ll have niche uses

How the NIH is building its own diversity

New initiative aims to bring more women and underrepresented minority scientists to the US agency’s Intramural Research Program

  • Pesticides

    US EPA struggles to replace animal tests for pesticide toxicity

    Nonanimal approaches have been available for years, but regulators are slow to adopt them

  • Pharmaceutical Chemicals

    In the drug services industry, growth has no end in sight

    Transformative investments, and capacity expansions abound at CPhI North America

  • Finance

    Pierre Brondeau on navigating a shifting chemical industry landscape

    FMC CEO reveals how the ability to embrace change has been a key to his success

Science Concentrates

image name
Trade

Chemical makers fret over renewed US-China trade war

Countries exchange 25% tariffs as negotiations break down

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

Black holes in Blackfoot and colorful chemistry in Navajo

 

