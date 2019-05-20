Quote of the Week

May 20, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 20
With the help of mass spec, archaeologists are turning to proteins, which degrade less quickly than DNA, to learn about the past
Cover image:A human mandible with large dental calculus deposits from Dalheim, Germany, dating from approximately 1100 CE.
Credit: Christina Warinner
Overall paper use is declining, but some chemists are still working to develop the chemically innovative sheets, arguing that they’ll have niche uses
New initiative aims to bring more women and underrepresented minority scientists to the US agency’s Intramural Research Program
Nonanimal approaches have been available for years, but regulators are slow to adopt them
Transformative investments, and capacity expansions abound at CPhI North America
FMC CEO reveals how the ability to embrace change has been a key to his success
Countries exchange 25% tariffs as negotiations break down