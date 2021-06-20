Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Microfluidics

Electrochemistry measures enzyme rate acceleration in nanodroplets

Turnover rate is as much as 100 times as fast in nanodroplets as in bulk solution

by Celia Henry Arnaud
June 20, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Schematic of a gold microelectrode with enzyme-containing nanodroplets adsorbed to the surface.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A.
A gold microelectrode can measure reaction rates of enyzmes in aqeuous nanodroplets adsorbed on its surface.

Enzymes are typically studied in bulk solution, but confined environments such as droplets made by electrospray ionization may more closely mimic the natural environment inside cells. Electrospray forms droplets of various sizes, which makes it difficult to quantify how droplet size affects reaction rates. Jeffrey E. Dick and coworkers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have used gold microelectrodes to electrochemically measure reaction rates of an enzyme in aqueous nanodroplets, enabling them to see how the rates are affected by droplet size (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2021, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2025726118). As a model system, they used a flavin adenine dinucleotide–dependent glucose dehydrogenase in a 1,2-dichloroethane emulsion. Individual nanodroplets adsorb to the microelectrode, whose electric field drives the enzymatic reaction via the oxidation of ferrocyanide to ferricyanide, which in turn delivers electrons for enzymatic glucose oxidation and gets reduced back to ferrocyanide. The cycle generates a current until the glucose is used up. The current can be used to determine the enzyme turnover rate, which increases to as much as 100 times the rate in bulk solution as the size of the droplets decreases. The method will allow droplet-by-droplet quantitation of other reactions to see how generalized the phenomenon is. The researchers plan to study whether and how life uses this confinement-based acceleration.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvent molecules catalyze surface reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mechanisms for catalytic CO oxidation on platinum found at last
Electrical Inputs Modulate Enzymes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE