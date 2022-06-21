Chemistry in Pictures: Bright stars

Arpan Dey created this image of linked star-shaped brain cells to get a sense of what was in his cell culture. Dey, a graduate student at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai, studies biophysics and brain chemistry, and he was trying to get a clear look at astrocytes, a type of cell that facilitates functioning of the central nervous system. His research is related to Alzheimer’s disease and how protein plaques form in the brain, which astrocytes might contribute to. Dey treated this sample with a fluorescently tagged antibody that specifically binds to astrocytes, and the fluorescence allowed him to effectively see through the neurons and the other cells.
Submitted by Arpan Dey
