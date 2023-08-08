Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Microscopy

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Capturing contrast

by Brianna Barbu
August 8, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

a microscope image of crystals.
Credit: José Manuel Martínez López

Sulfanilamide is best known as a treatment for yeast infections, but as it turns out, it dazzles under a microscope. Just ask José Manuel Martínez López, a microscopy specialist at the instrumentation company Química Tech. López’s job is to figure out how to configure the company’s microscopes, cameras, and software to tackle challenging microscopy situations that clients might face. He often uses birefringent crystals of sulfanilamide or amino acids to test configurations. López also uses the crystals to calibrate the microscope stage’s temperature control, because the compounds have well-known melting points.

When he’s not configuring microscopes, López is using the images he captures for science outreach by giving talks about microscopy and science art and entering photo contests. Química Tech regularly features his micro-photography on company Instagram and even sells prints of his work (available only in Mexico for now).

Submitted by José Manuel Martínez López

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Crystalline sulfur
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rose in a flask
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Psychedelic solid

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE