Chemistry in Pictures: Capturing contrast

Sulfanilamide is best known as a treatment for yeast infections, but as it turns out, it dazzles under a microscope. Just ask José Manuel Martínez López, a microscopy specialist at the instrumentation company Química Tech. López’s job is to figure out how to configure the company’s microscopes, cameras, and software to tackle challenging microscopy situations that clients might face. He often uses birefringent crystals of sulfanilamide or amino acids to test configurations. López also uses the crystals to calibrate the microscope stage’s temperature control, because the compounds have well-known melting points.
When he’s not configuring microscopes, López is using the images he captures for science outreach by giving talks about microscopy and science art and entering photo contests. Química Tech regularly features his micro-photography on company Instagram and even sells prints of his work (available only in Mexico for now).
Submitted by José Manuel Martínez López
