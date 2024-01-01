Bri started working for C&EN as a production editor in 2021 and is now a reporter in the physical sciences group, covering mainly organic and medicinal chemistry. She earned an MS in chemistry from the University of Michigan in 2019 before deciding to pursue science journalism. Between leaving the lab and coming to C&EN, Bri did a hodgepodge of science writing stuff, including being an AAAS Mass Media Fellow at Discover magazine. Bri is based in Washington, DC, where she enjoys getting into museums for free.
