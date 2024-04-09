Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Microscopy

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Patterning that rubs the right way

Fluoropolymers power precise particle placement

by Craig Bettenhausen
April 9, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

A microscale portrait of Albert Einstein, drawn in tiny beads.
Credit: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2024, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.3c16830

Researchers developing new microscale patterning methods have a lot of fun showing off what their techniques can do. Though the eventual applications are often in pragmatic things like photonic or electronic devices, at the academic stage, we get to see tiny pictures of Albert Einstein and horses. In this case, the images consist of poly(methyl methacrylate) beads adhered to an SiO2 surface. Ignaas S. M. Jimidar, a chemical engineering postdoc at Vrije University Brussels, first printed the patterns as a fluorocarbon etched into the SiO2. He then manually rubbed on the polymer beads, which formed a crystalline monolayer arranged across the whole surface. A puff of air then blew the beads off everywhere except the fluorinated spots.

A micrometer-scale image of a horse, drawn in tiny beads.
Credit: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2024, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.3c16830

Submitted by Ignaas S. M. Jimidar. Read more about the work here: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2024, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.3c16830

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest.

See more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Trypophilia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Separation fascination
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Supercrystal snapshot

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE