Chemistry in Pictures: Twisted crystals﻿

This false-colored scanning electron microscope image reveals a dense array of puckered two-dimensional crystals made of tungsten sulfide and tungsten oxide. Researchers at Imperial College London grew the material in a single step using a carefully controlled method called chemical vapor deposition. Materials with high surface areas like this can be used for battery electrodes, water-splitting catalysts, antibacterial surfaces, and other applications.
Submitted by Peter Sherrell
