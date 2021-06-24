Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Microscopy

Microscopy method achieves superresolution without labels

Approach combines specificity of Raman imaging with spatial resolution of expansion microscopy

by Celia Henry Arnaud
June 24, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

A VISTA image of hippocampal tissue from a mouse brain and high-resolution images of the regions in the red and blue boxes.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
VISTA was used to obtain images of hippocampal tissue from a mouse brain. The zoomed-in images correspond to the regions in the red and blue boxes in the larger image. Scale bars are 200 µm.

Combining microscopy methods achieves superresolution imaging without fluorescent labels. Lu Wei and coworkers at the California Institute of Technology have combined stimulated Raman scattering (SRS) with expansion microscopy (Nat. Commun. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23951-x). They call the approach vibrational imaging of swelled tissues and analysis (VISTA). It combines the molecular specificity of SRS with the spatial resolution of expansion microscopy.

In VISTA, the researchers embed biological tissue samples in a polymer hydrogel, expand the hydrogel in water, and image the sample using CH3 vibrations in proteins. When they followed conventional expansion microscopy protocols, which involves chemical cross-linking and protein digestion, a large fraction of the protein in the sample was lost. Instead of digesting the proteins, they denatured them, which preserved the Raman signal. The method achieved spatial resolution of 78 nm.

The researchers used VISTA to image various biological samples, including cells undergoing division, zebrafish embryonic retinas, and a mouse hippocampus. By using machine learning for data analysis, they were able to image multiple components in the mouse hippocampus.

The work is “a creative and effective combination of SRS with expansion microscopy,” says Renee F. Frontiera, a Raman microscopy expert at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. “While SRS microscopy is likely not readily available for labs currently working in expansion microscopy, ideally this work will spur the development of easy-to-use commercial systems.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New type of Raman microscopy reported
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultrabright fluorescent label improves assay speed and sensitivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hybrid method boosts microscopy resolution

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE