Quote of the Week

June 28, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 24
Pharmaceutical services companies like Seqens, Lonza, and Evonik make many of the biotech industry’s small-molecule drugs
Cover image:When biotechs need a molecule for drug trials or the market, they often turn to big pharmaceutical services firms
Credit: Mike Reddy
“Great drugs are developed on the backs of great relationships.”
The pandemic forced chemistry instructors to rethink how to teach the lab component of undergraduate chemistry classes
A once-tiny producer of phosphorus for matches in Italy may soon have $1 billion in sales
Agency’s longest-serving director would like to see companies mandated to ensure their production processes and products are not harmful
Mithra chooses Seqens to scale up manufacturing of an estrogen found in nature
Aurinia will use a dedicated Lonza plant to produce its new lupus nephritis drug
Cassava picks Evonik to make the experimental Alzheimer’s disease treatment simufilam for Phase 3 clinical trials
Caltech researcher honored for pioneering contributions in chemical biology