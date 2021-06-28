Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09924-cover1-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09924-cover1-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 28, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 24

Pharmaceutical services companies like Seqens, Lonza, and Evonik make many of the biotech industry’s small-molecule drugs

Cover image:When biotechs need a molecule for drug trials or the market, they often turn to big pharmaceutical services firms

Credit: Mike Reddy

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 24
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Great drugs are developed on the backs of great relationships.”

Robert Huizinga, executive vice president of research, Aurinia Pharmaceutical

Outsourcing

Biotech firms on the shoulders of giants

Remote education inspires new ways to teach chemistry lab courses

The pandemic forced chemistry instructors to rethink how to teach the lab component of undergraduate chemistry classes

Italmatch: The making of an Italian chemical giant

A once-tiny producer of phosphorus for matches in Italy may soon have $1 billion in sales

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Awards

Peter Dervan named 2022 Priestley Medalist

Caltech researcher honored for pioneering contributions in chemical biology

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Carb-eating ancestors and off-gassing ears

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT