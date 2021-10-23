Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Microscopy

Pinpointing active sites for water splitting

Scanning probe method identifies defects in graphene-iron films that drive hydrogen evolution

by Mitch Jacoby
October 23, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Two scanning tunneling micrographs of graphene and iron.
Credit: Nat. Catal.
Defects in graphene consisting of two (left) or three (right) missing carbon atoms that expose a single iron atom are catalytically active sites.

Microscopic defects on a catalyst made of carbon and iron actively drive the hydrogen evolution reaction, one of the key steps in liberating hydrogen from water, according to a study that combines electrochemical analysis with atomic resolution microscopy (Nat. Catal. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41929-021-00682-2). If scientists can find catalysts that efficiently split water into hydrogen and oxygen, then the oceans could serve as a nearly limitless supply of clean-burning, carbon-free hydrogen fuel for transportation and other uses. Precious metals work well as catalysts, but they’re expensive. So a team led by Stefano Agnoli and Gaetano Granozzi of the University of Padua examined inexpensive model catalysts consisting of thin films of graphene and iron. Sandwiches made from those films can be highly active electrocatalysts for hydrogen evolution, but how they work is unclear. The researchers used electrochemical scanning tunneling microscopy to examine the films while they mediated the catalytic reaction. By homing in on variations in the scanning tunneling current that track the catalytic process, the team probed individual sites on the films and identified the most catalytically active ones. Guided by quantum calculations, the researchers found that the most active sites include defects consisting of a few missing carbon atoms that exposed an underlying iron atom, as well as bent edges of graphene resembling carpeted steps. Such defects are easily generated by roughening the films.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Using microfabrication to explore CO2 reduction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Borophene units split water
Iron Vacancies Dictate Magnetite’s Properties

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE