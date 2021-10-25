Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 25, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 39

Scientists seek ways to lower emissions of the potent greenhouse gas, including plugging leaks in fossil fuel infrastructure and chemically converting atmospheric methane into something less harmful

Cover image:Cutting methane emissions rapidly could avoid more extreme climate change in coming decades, so scientists are seeking ways to plug pipeline leaks and chemically convert atmospheric methane into something less harmful

Credit: Sean Hannon acritelyphoto/Shutterstock.com

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 39
Quote of the Week

“This is not rocket science. It’s a plumbing problem.”

Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist, Environmental Defense Fund

Climate Change

Methane cuts could slow extreme climate change

4 new chemical technologies that could make an impact

C&EN looks at chemical innovations emerging outside the limelight of the start-up world

Case study 1: Turning hydrogen into a liquid vehicle fuel

Science Concentrates

Persistent Pollutants

US EPA sets timeline for regulating PFAS

Agency divides “forever chemicals” into 20 categories for toxicity testing

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

Sweet diagnostics and smartphone spiders

 

