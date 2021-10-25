Quote of the Week

October 25, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 39
Scientists seek ways to lower emissions of the potent greenhouse gas, including plugging leaks in fossil fuel infrastructure and chemically converting atmospheric methane into something less harmful
Cover image:Cutting methane emissions rapidly could avoid more extreme climate change in coming decades, so scientists are seeking ways to plug pipeline leaks and chemically convert atmospheric methane into something less harmful
Credit: Sean Hannon acritelyphoto/Shutterstock.com
C&EN looks at chemical innovations emerging outside the limelight of the start-up world
Investment in the nascent technology, which has seemingly endless applications, is invigorating the field
Mixing hydrogen peroxide, oxalate esters, and certain dyes results in some illuminating chemistry
Agency divides “forever chemicals” into 20 categories for toxicity testing