Start-up Gandeeva Therapeutics to use cryo-EM to find new drugs

Gandeeva Therapeutics has raised $40 million in series A funding to advance the use of cryo electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and machine learning to discover drugs. The firm was founded by Sriram Subramaniam, a University of British Columbia chemist who pioneered the use of cryo-EM to visualize drugs binding to targets. The investment was led by Lux Capital and Leaps by Bayer. The Bayer unit is also a recent investor in Cellino Biotech and Metagenomi.
