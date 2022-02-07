Quote of the Week

February 7, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 5
The discovery of bacteria that depend on lanthanides is delivering new ways to detect and extract crucial technology metals
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
Engineers are fine-tuning the machines and materials for customizable cuisine and personalized nutrition
Companies want to see more training programs for bioproduction workers as the industry grows
Chemical engineer is working to keep chemicals safe from those who would cause harm
X-ray crystal structures of psychoactive compounds bound to a key serotonin receptor suggest design strategies for nonhallucinogenic therapeutics
Chemical industry supports state’s conclusion of lower toxicity
