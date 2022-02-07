Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

10005-cover-bacteria.jpg
10005-cover-bacteria.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 7, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 5

The discovery of bacteria that depend on lanthanides is delivering new ways to detect and extract crucial technology metals

Cover image:The discovery of bacteria that depend on lanthanides is providing new ways to detect and extract crucial technology metals

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 5
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“We’re looking 10 to 20 years from now. How are we going to build a booming bioeconomy?”

Lily Fitzgerald, associate director of policy and partnerships, Ginkgo Bioworks

Biochemistry

Lanthanide-binding proteins could unlock new sources of valuable elements

The discovery of bacteria that depend on lanthanides is delivering new ways to detect and extract crucial technology metals

3D printed foods enter the kitchen

Engineers are fine-tuning the machines and materials for customizable cuisine and personalized nutrition

Help wanted in biomanufacturing

Companies want to see more training programs for bioproduction workers as the industry grows

  • Chemical Weapons

    Chemical security expert Syeda Sultana Razia highlights cybersecurity and drones as key threats

    Chemical engineer is working to keep chemicals safe from those who would cause harm

  • Drug Discovery

    Hallucinogen chemistry guides antidepressant drug discovery

    X-ray crystal structures of psychoactive compounds bound to a key serotonin receptor suggest design strategies for nonhallucinogenic therapeutics

  • Pollution

    US EPA rebuffs Texas on ethylene oxide

    Chemical industry supports state’s conclusion of lower toxicity

Science Concentrates

image name
Drug Discovery

Hallucinogen chemistry guides antidepressant drug discovery

X-ray crystal structures of psychoactive compounds bound to a key serotonin receptor suggest design strategies for nonhallucinogenic therapeutics

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

Using Drano to guess a fetus’s sex, and Velcro for plants

 

