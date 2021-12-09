Chemistry in Pictures: Separate the rainbow

Roberta R. Rodrigues spent the day staring down this multicolor silica gel column as she used it to purify a dye she’d made. Rodrigues—who was a PhD student in the lab of Jared Delcamp at the University of Mississippi when she took this photo and is now a postdoc at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory—was working on finding new squaraine dyes. These molecules, named after their square-shaped core structure, can be stunningly colorful, as is clear from the bright bands of this column. Rodrigues was using squaraines for applications in dye-sensitized solar cells, which create electricity from interactions between sunlight, dyes, and electrodes.
