Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Separations

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Spectrum of impurity

by Manny I. Fox Morone
July 27, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Under an ultraviolet light, fluorescent pink, yellow, purple, and green bands of color squiggle wildly across a preparatory thin-layer chromatography plate.
Credit: Anna Poryvai

Anna Poryvai, a postdoc at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL), suggested that a student in her lab synthesize a fluorescent dye intermediate. To purify the intermediate, the student learned how to run a preparative thin-layer chromatography (prep-TLC) plate, and this was the result.

Lavender, pink, and purple bands of color squiggle wildly across a white preparatory thin-layer chromatography plate.
Credit: Anna Poryvai

Prep-TLC works best when a mixture runs up the plate forming straight, horizontal bands, each band containing a different compound from the reaction mixture that travels at its own speed. Unfortunately, the separation didn’t happen so cleanly, leaving behind these squiggly bands that started to overlap on their way up the TLC plate. The various fluorescent compounds look striking under ultraviolet light (above) and don’t look too shabby under visible light either (below).

Poryvai says they were still able to salvage some product, which they used to make other fluorescent dyes for cell tracking and labeling. But a substantial part of this product could not be neatly scratched off and had to be left on the plate.

Submitted by Anna Poryvai. Follow @PoryvaiAnna on Twitter.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Fluorescent filtration
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Forging fluorescent molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Color splash

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE