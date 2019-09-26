Chemistry in Pictures: The Universe in Your Hands

This luminous array is the result of thin-layer chromatography performed by Diana González, a ninth-semester student of industrial chemistry at the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León in Mexico. Diana reacted diethylamine cinnamic acid and 2-aminobenzothiazole to produce an amide, which she is studying for its potential to be used in making bioimages. Under UV light, the compound of interest glows green. The signatures of non-desirable by-products stretch out around it, forming a pattern that Diana thinks looks a little like our solar system.
Submitted by Diana González
