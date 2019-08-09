Chemistry in Pictures: Crude fluorescence

For Nuray Altınölçek, impurities in her reactions can be exciting—or at least fun to look at. Altınölçek synthesizes new electronic materials in the lab of Mustafa Tavasli at Uludag University, and as with many organic syntheses, a 1H NMR spectrum of this crude Knoevenagel reaction product showed the presence of a few impurities. But Altınölçek believes the various impurities cause the product to fluoresce in a range of colors, making this solid look yellow, green, and blue under an ultraviolet light.
