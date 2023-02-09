Chemistry in Pictures: Wave plate

Under ultraviolet light, Puneet Pal Singh’s thin-layer chromatography plate revealed a swath of his reaction’s fluorescent by-products. Singh, a graduate student in Kamaljit Singh’s lab at Guru Nanak Dev University, uses prep TLC plates like this one to separate mixtures into their components. In a clean separation, each band represents a distinct chemical compound. After scraping off and analyzing each band, Singh found that the dark maroon section at the top of the plate was his purified product, a nonlinear optical material. Organic NLO materials like this one could one day useful for making devices that send signals over longer distances than possible with current technologies.
Submitted by Puneet Pal Singh
