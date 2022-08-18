Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Separations

New porous material efficiently extracts uranium from seawater

Thin films made of hydrogen-bonded organic frameworks are easy to make and are stable and reusable

by Prachi Patel, special to C&EN
August 18, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Illustration of a hydrogen-bonded organic framework binding uranyl ions from seawater with other ions floating nearby.
Credit: Chem
A new material that can extract uranium from seawater has a high density of binding sites for uranyl ions.

The ocean holds more than 4 billion metric tons (t) of uranium, enough to provide nuclear power to the world for many decades. A new, easy-to-make membrane can extract that uranium with record efficiency, soaking up twice as much of the element by weight as the best materials reported so far (Chem 2022, DOI: 10.1016/j.chempr.2022.07.009).

Nuclear reactors around the world consume about 63,000 t of uranium oxide each year, according to the World Nuclear Association. Land-based uranium reserves are expected to last the next 35 years as nuclear power capacity increases.

In seawater, uranium is present at an ultralow concentration of 3.3 ppb. Amidoximes are the most commonly studied adsorbents for soaking up uranium, but they are unstable or can be used only once or are difficult to make. Researchers have also looked at metal-organic frameworks, proteins, and other materials.

Ketan Patel and Shilpi Kushwaha of the Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute and their colleagues used a family of porous crystalline materials called hydrogen-bonded organic frameworks (HOFs). HOFs consist of organic building blocks connected by hydrogen bonds. The materials self-assemble from chemical solutions and are easy and cheap to make on a large scale.

The researchers made HOF films that were 40–500 nm thick and composed of pyridine and phenoxy groups connected by imine links. The material contains a network of pores and channels and shows an affinity for binding uranyl ions, the form of uranium found in the ocean. The high surface area and high density of binding sites in the HOF make it very efficient at picking up uranium, Kushwaha says.

Laboratory tests with seawater showed that 1 g of the material could extract 17.8 mg of uranium in 30 days. By recovering the uranium, the researchers could reuse the film five times, although it became less efficient after the first cycle.

The best amidoxime- and protein-based adsorbents made previously soak up about 17 mg/g in 30 days, comparable to the new material. But in addition to being reusable, the HOF is easier to make and stabler under different chemical conditions.

As the properties of such membranes improve, uranium recovery from seawater becomes more economically favorable than mining uranium from land, says Costas Tsouris, who is a chemical engineer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and was not involved in the work. Real-world tests will reveal whether the film can withstand being fouled by bacteria and other contaminants in seawater, and challenges like mass production and regeneration need to be resolved, Tsouris says. But, he adds, “an efficient film like this may lead to commercial recovery of uranium from seawater in the near future.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural protein captures rare-earth elements better than synthetic chelators
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Modified adsorbent with conductive polymer grabs uranium from seawater quickly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chelating agent selectively grabs uranium from oceans
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE