Chemistry in Pictures: Warp drive

Raman spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique in part because of the high signal-to-noise ratio. If regular absorption spectroscopy is like viewing the noonday sky through a stained glass window, Raman is like riding a bicycle around your neighborhood at night looking for houses lit up for the holidays. There’s less total information, but almost all of it is exactly what you came for. Avery Blockmon, a chemistry graduate student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, captured this image while calibrating a Raman spectrometer; a 532 nm green laser focused on a silicon wafer gives a sharp Raman peak at 520.7 cm-1, Blockmon says.
Submitted by Avery Blockmon
