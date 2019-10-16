Advertisement

Spectroscopy

Combining IR and Raman spectroscopy in 1 instrument

Single light source can be used for simultaneous IR and Raman analysis

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 16, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 41
Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Infrared and Raman spectroscopies can observe different types of molecular vibrations. Using both methods on a compound provides a more complete molecular picture than either alone. But the two techniques are difficult to perform on a single instrument because of the difference in the wavelengths of light typically used as excitation sources—Raman spectroscopies use visible to near-infrared (NIR) light, and IR spectroscopy uses mid-IR (MIR) light.

A team led by Takuro Ideguchi of the University of Tokyo has now built a system that can perform simultaneous IR and Raman spectroscopy (Nat. Commun. 2019, DOI:10.1038/s41467-019-12442-9). By combining the two techniques into one instrument, researchers get more complete information and can save time and sample when analyzing a molecule’s vibrations.

The researchers use an NIR femtosecond Ti:sapphire laser as the light source. The light pulses are used as is for Fourier transform coherent anti-Stokes Raman spectroscopy. For IR spectroscopy, a nonlinear optical crystal converts some of the NIR pulses to MIR ones. After passing through a sample, the two types of light pulses are steered to different detectors.

The team demonstrated simultaneous spectroscopy with samples of toluene, chloroform, and a mixture of benzene and dimethylsulfoxide. This “a great accomplishment,” says Eric O. Potma, a spectroscopist at the University of California, Irvine. But he has reservations. “The authors demonstrate the technique on a series of pure organic liquids that are known to give exceptionally strong signals,” Potma says. “It would be interesting to see how well their approach fares when applied to more realistic and dilute samples.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

