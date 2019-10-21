Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09741-cover1-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09741-cover1-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 21, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 41

Strict rules about disclosing sugar content are prompting the food industry to try new sweeteners that are low calorie and label friendly

Cover image:In advance of stricter rules about disclosing sugar content, the food industry is trying new sweeteners that are both low calorie and label friendly

Credit: C&EN/Getty

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 41
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“It’s not just a chem or physics problem. You have to speak the language of more than one science.”

Felix Lee,, professor, University of Western Ontario

Specialty Chemicals

The sugar wars are about to change your food label. Here’s why

Swarms of microrobots show there is power in numbers

To transform microrobots into swallowable surgeons, researchers are taking advantage of their strength in swarms

Major in chemistry? Physics? Nah. With these programs, students can major in ‘science’

Undergraduate programs avoid silos by treating science as an integrated whole

  • Reproducibility

    Research on research gains steam

    New institute will test whether metascience findings hold up in larger systems

  • Forensic Science

    To find rapists, Candice Bridge examines what condoms leave behind

    The forensic scientist is cataloging lubricants as a way to identify sexual predators

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Neuroscience

A protein in the brain may link smoking and diabetes

Nicotine overrides the communication pathway between the brain and pancreas, causing high glucose levels in rats

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Chemists recreate Hogwarts magic for mere muggles

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT