Quote of the Week

October 21, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 41
Strict rules about disclosing sugar content are prompting the food industry to try new sweeteners that are low calorie and label friendly
Cover image:In advance of stricter rules about disclosing sugar content, the food industry is trying new sweeteners that are both low calorie and label friendly
Credit: C&EN/Getty
To transform microrobots into swallowable surgeons, researchers are taking advantage of their strength in swarms
Undergraduate programs avoid silos by treating science as an integrated whole
New institute will test whether metascience findings hold up in larger systems
The forensic scientist is cataloging lubricants as a way to identify sexual predators
Nicotine overrides the communication pathway between the brain and pancreas, causing high glucose levels in rats