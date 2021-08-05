A better way to do infrared microspectroscopy

Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.

A promising microspectroscopy technique has just become far more promising thanks to an improvement that increases the technique’s sensitivity and spatial resolution. The advance, which combines fluorescence microscopy and infrared (IR) spectroscopy, enables scientists to probe chemistry inside living cells and within tiny domains of heterogeneous materials.

Barely 5 years old, mid-IR photothermal microscopy provides molecular information from a microscopic region of a specimen by monitoring the temperature changes that result from IR-induced sample heating. The sample absorbs select bands of IR light, which triggers specific molecular vibrations that can be detected as temperature changes and used for chemical fingerprinting and sample mapping.

Researchers typically probe the temperature change by monitoring how a beam of visible light, which can be focused more tightly than IR light, scatters from the sample. But scattering depends weakly on temperature, so imaging can be slow and image quality poor.

Working independently, two research teams have come up with a way to sidestep those problems. They do it by using changes in fluorescence quantum yield—a measure of fluorescence efficiency—in response to temperature change as a “thermometer” to measure IR-induced heating. The fluorescence method is about 100 times as sensitive as the scattering method, thereby enhancing data collection and image quality.

In one study, a team led by Ji-Xin Cheng of Boston University showed that by using fluorescent probes that tag specific biomolecules, the new technique can be used to pinpoint lipid droplets, phospholipid membranes, and the distribution of proteins inside a single living cancer cell (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2021, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.1c03642). That type of information can help track cell metabolism and aid development of treatments.

In the other study, Purdue University’s Garth J. Simpson and coworkers showed that the method can be used to map—at the nanoscale—the location of pharmaceutical compounds distributed in a polymer matrix. The team applied the technique to Ritonavir, a human immunodeficiency virus drug, which is often dispersed in a water-soluble polymer to improve drug uptake. The results show microscopic phase-separated domains enriched in Ritonavir. Understanding the cause of unwanted phase separation can lead to improved formulations with longer shelf-life and higher bioavailability (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2021, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.1c03269)

Oxana Klementieva, a biomolecular imaging specialist at Lund University, says these studies “provide a huge step forward for spectroscopy applications, especially in biomedicine.” It can be very challenging to interpret the infrared signal from tissues, cells, and other complex heterogeneous samples, she says. The fluorescently guided spectroscopy described here could help with that bottleneck because it can target specific organelles and biomolecules.