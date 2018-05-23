Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Structural Biology

Enzyme catalyzes cross-membrane reaction

Hydrophilic and hydrophobic molecules don’t have to leave their natural environments to react

by Stu Borman
May 23, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Hydrophilic and hydrophobic molecules tend to avoid each other. But phosphoglycosyl transferases, enzymes that reside on bacterial cell membranes, can bring these odd couples together and catalyze reactions between them.

Model of PglC structure positioned on the cell membrane surface.
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Chem. Biol.
Model of PglC crystal structure sitting in a cell membrane. Bent α-helix (blue) reaches halfway into the membrane lipid bilayer.

Barbara Imperiali of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Karen N. Allen of Boston University, and coworkers report the 2.7-Å-resolution crystal structure of a phosphoglycosyl transferase called PglC. The structure allowed them to uncover the enzyme’s unique mechanism, which permits hydrophilic and hydrophobic molecules to interact without ever having to leave their natural environments (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2018, DOI: 10.1038/s41589-018-0054-z).

These enzymes catalyze reactions that are key steps in the assembly of glycoconjugates like glycoproteins, glycolipids, and peptidoglycans—sugar-linked molecules that are required for bacterial survival and virulence. So understanding PglC’s mechanism could aid antibiotic drug discovery.

The study shows that PglC has three structural parts. One part sticks outside the cell membrane into the watery cytoplasm of the cell and captures a hydrophilic molecule, a sugar nucleotide diphosphate. A second part, a helix with a bent serine-proline sequence, pokes halfway into the greasy membrane bilayer, where it binds a hydrophobic molecule, polyprenol phosphate. PglC then brings the two molecules together in the third part of the enzyme, which is located on the membrane surface and includes the active site.

In the active site, the enzyme links a phosophosugar from the sugar nucleotide diphosphate to polyprenol phosphate, while the hydrophobic molecule remains embedded in the membrane bilayer, except for its terminal phosphate.

David Christianson of the University of Pennsylvania comments that “PglC catalyzes a reaction at the membrane interface, so it has evolved with some striking features to function at this location,” such as the bent helix. “If you think of the enzyme as a boat sailing across a membrane sea, the serine-proline motif is the keel of the boat.” Overall, he says, “the work is important and promises to be very high-impact” for antimicrobial drug discovery.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered microbe protects the gut microbiome from antibiotics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE