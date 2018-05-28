Quote of the Week

May 28, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 22
The portable devices haven’t yet caught on widely. Researchers continue to advance the technology and find new applications
Cover image:A hand with a miniature mass spectrometer on it.
Credit: Perkin Elmer
Provoked by Trump, a wave of candidates pushes for evidence-based governing
Plenty of new polymer technology was on display at the NPE2018 trade show
Creams. Wax. Sugar. Lasers. We get to the scientific root of depilation
The chemist and former college president leads the Association of American Universities in challenging times
Brands like Juul deliver a form of nicotine that is less harsh to inhale than free-base nicotine