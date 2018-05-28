Advertisement

09622-cover1-openerCXD.jpg
09622-cover1-openerCXD.jpg
May 28, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 22

The portable devices haven’t yet caught on widely. Researchers continue to advance the technology and find new applications

Cover image:A hand with a miniature mass spectrometer on it.

Credit: Perkin Elmer

Volume 96 | Issue 22
Quote of the Week

“I think the Trump era is the gateway drug to political engagement for scientists.”

Gretchen Goldman, research director for the Center for Science & Democracy, Union of Concerned Scientists

Mass Spectrometry

Shrinking mass specs

The portable devices haven’t yet caught on widely. Researchers continue to advance the technology and find new applications

Scientists hit the campaign trail

Provoked by Trump, a wave of candidates pushes for evidence-based governing

Innovation is still alive in plastics

Plenty of new polymer technology was on display at the NPE2018 trade show

  • Consumer Products

    What are hair removers, and how do they get rid of unwanted fuzz?

    Creams. Wax. Sugar. Lasers. We get to the scientific root of depilation

  • Education

    Mary Sue Coleman on solving the funding crisis in higher education

    The chemist and former college president leads the Association of American Universities in challenging times

Science Concentrates

image name
Spectroscopy

E-cigarettes’ chemistry may explain their popularity among teens

Brands like Juul deliver a form of nicotine that is less harsh to inhale than free-base nicotine

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Don’t freak out, Europe, but you might be in the middle of a mustelid uprising

 

