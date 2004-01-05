Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Cellular U-turn

REGENERATIVE MEDICINE: Small molecule induces cells to revert to progenitor cells

by CELIA HENRY
January 5, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

REGENERATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF SHENG DING
Reversine causes mouse muscle cells to dedifferentiate into progenitor cells that can then redifferentiate into fat or bone cells.
Credit: COURTESY OF SHENG DING
Reversine causes mouse muscle cells to dedifferentiate into progenitor cells that can then redifferentiate into fat or bone cells.

Scientists at Scripps Research Institute have identified a synthetic small molecule that can turn differentiated cells back into progenitor cells. The molecule, dubbed reversine, represents a first step toward regenerative medicine.

Organisms such as salamanders that regrow their damaged tails use cellular dedifferentiation as part of the tissue regeneration process. Extracts from the regenerating limbs of amphibians previously have been shown to induce mammalian cells to dedifferentiate. Such extracts are essentially cocktails, however, and nobody knows what molecules actually induce the process or the mechanism by which dedifferentiation proceeds.

Although the signaling pathway for dedifferentiation is unknown, kinases (enzymes that catalyze phosphorylation) are thought to be involved. Therefore, the Scripps team, led by assistant chemistry professor Sheng Ding and chemistry professor Peter G. Schultz, screened a combinatorial library composed of heterocyclic compounds that might be expected to interact with kinases. The team found reversine, a synthetic substituted purine that can by itself induce dedifferentiation on a type of muscle cell known as a myoblast [J. Am. Chem. Soc., 126, 410 (2004)].

Reversine works specifically with mouse myoblast cells to turn them into multipotent progenitor cells that can differentiate into a variety of cells, such as fat, bone, muscle, or cartilage. Mouse cells were first treated for four days with each of 50,000 different compounds to induce dedifferentiation. The dedifferentiated cells were then assayed for their ability to differentiate into bone cells or fat cells in the presence of known osteogenic- or adipogenic-inducing agents.

The researchers don't know whether the progenitor cells they form have the same molecular signature as those that are formed naturally, which are known as mesenchymal stem cells, but they know that the cells have similar abilities to form different cell types.

Every cell type will probably require a different molecule to induce dedifferentiation. "Different cells have distinct molecular signatures and microenvironments," Ding notes. "We don't believe there is one such molecule that can work in every cell type." The team is currently trying to find molecules that cause dedifferentiation in other cell types.

Ding sees small molecules like reversine as a significant step toward regenerative medicine. "Stem cells can be used to generate a variety of cell types, but there are problems facing the practical use of stem cells, including methods for controlling their proliferation and differentiation, as well as cell sources and the rejection problem," he says. "We think that small molecules that can induce dedifferentiation of differentiated tissue represent an alternative approach to regenerative medicine." Potentially, easily accessible cells could be harvested, dedifferentiated, and then redifferentiated into less accessible cell types.

Shannon J. Odelberg of the University of Utah Health Sciences Center, one of the scientists who initially reported that amphibian extracts can cause mammalian cells to dedifferentiate, calls the work "quite significant" both in its confirmation of previous work and the new avenues that it opens.

Odelberg points out that the work suggests ways to generate a large supply of progenitor cells in vitro. He believes that with more research, such approaches may lead to a way to promote regeneration in mammals through in vivo cellular dedifferentiation.

Now, Ding and his coworkers are studying the process of dedifferentiation and the mechanism of action of reversine. "If we can figure out the binding partner of this molecule, then we can probably figure out the signaling pathway," he says. "If we have a defined protein target, we can further optimize this molecule. We can apply other approaches to that pathway that can improve the efficiency of dedifferentiation."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cancer cells can evolve by combining
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marine Toxin Derivative Kills Undifferentiated Stem Cells
Peptide Monitoring Could Aid Cancer Treatment

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE