Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 5, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 1

Volume 82 | Issue 1
Policy

Challenges for Chemists, Chemistry, and ACS

Living in the Materials World

Annual meeting draws record-sized crowd for wide-ranging discussions on materials research

Cellular U-turn

REGENERATIVE MEDICINE: Small molecule induces cells to revert to progenitor cells

  • Environment

    EPA Launches Engineering Award

    Competition aims to boost awareness of need to design sustainable products and processes

  • Environment

    Ireland Extends Its Reach

    EU role gives chemical and drug industries strong voice in shaping new chemicals policy

  • Policy

    Trade and Taxes

    EU poised to launch retaliation for U.S. corporate tax break that Congress has yet to eliminate

Science Concentrates

Environment

Champagne

Tiny bubbles of carbon dioxide give sparkle to New Year's toasts with the elixir of celebration

Business & Policy Concentrates

Hands warmed by heat pipes, Tesla's origin, Offensive e-mail...

 

