Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Court Puts EPA Rule on Hold

Order halts regulation easing emission controls for upgraded facilities

by Cheryl Hogue
January 5, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

UP IN SMOKE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY BRANSON REYNOLDS
Old coal-fired power plants that supply most U.S. electricity will be most affected by the court decision.
Credit: PHOTO BY BRANSON REYNOLDS
Old coal-fired power plants that supply most U.S. electricity will be most affected by the court decision.

A federal court on Dec. 24, 2003, blocked a Bush Administration regulation that would have made it easier for chemical companies, refineries, and power plants to upgrade older facilities without installing modern air pollution controls. The EPA regulation was scheduled to take effect on Dec. 26.

At issue is the new source review provision of the Clean Air Act. That provision requires companies to install modern pollution controls when renovations to plants built before 1970 increase emissions. The regulation would allow businesses to modify facilities without triggering these requirements if the cost of new equipment does not exceed 20% of the replacement value of the entire manufacturing unit (C&EN, Sept. 1, 2003, page 7).

Industry groups, including the American Chemistry Council, support the regulation, saying new source review has held them back from modernizing plants.

However, many state regulators and environmental groups strongly oppose the regulation, saying it guts new source review provisions and will increase air pollution.

Fourteen states, 30 cities, and several environmental groups sued the Bush Administration over the rule. At their request, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit halted implementation of the regulation until the court reaches a final decision, sometime late this year. The court said the regulation's opponents "have demonstrated the irreparable harm" from the rule "and likelihood of success" of their legal case.

The court action directly affects more than 100 old coal-fired power plants that are the U.S.'s largest air polluters and were facing federal legal action before the new regulation was issued.

Ronald A. Shipley, counsel for ACC's air team, says the chemical manufacturers group is disappointed in the court's action. "Irreparable harm" would not occur to public health or the environment if the regulation is implemented before the case is resolved, he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. chemical makers could face tougher, more costly air pollution controls
High Court Urged To Revive EPA Air Rule
High Court To Weigh In On Climate Case

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE