Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Ladderanes Get a Step-up

SOLID-STATE CHEMISTRY: Template synthesis yields bulk amounts of ladder-shaped molecules

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 5, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

ZIPPING UP
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ADAPTED FROM ANGEW. CHEM. INT. ED.
A ladderane template is formed via hydrogen bonding when 5-methoxyresorcinol is cocrystallized with a polyene. UV irradiation "zips" the molecules into a ladder structure.
Credit: ADAPTED FROM ANGEW. CHEM. INT. ED.
A ladderane template is formed via hydrogen bonding when 5-methoxyresorcinol is cocrystallized with a polyene. UV irradiation "zips" the molecules into a ladder structure.

A solid-state intermolecular synthesis of ladderanes that provides gram amounts of these unusual compounds in quantitative yields has been developed by assistant chemistry professor Leonard R. MacGillivray and graduate students Tomislav Frii and the late Xiuchun Gao of the University of Iowa [Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., 43, 232 (2004)].

Ladderanes feature a series of fused cyclobutane rings that chemists believe could impart unique electronic properties or serve as spacers to separate metals or functional groups for a potential new class of optoelectronic materials. Several groups have made short ladderanes with limited success, building them up from halogenated cyclobutenes, from alkenes and alkynes, or by fusing together polyenes [Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., 42, 2822 (2003)]. One problem, MacGillivray notes, is that in solution the ladder precursors are probably too disorganized to align and react properly.

The discovery of natural ladderanes in 2002 also has spurred interest in the molecules. The natural compounds have three or five fused cyclobutane rings and serve as membrane lipids in ammonium-oxidizing bacteria that participate in nitrogen cycling in the oceans. The process by which the bacterial ladderanes are made is still unknown, but it's suspected that enzymes are involved in a process that positions the precursors via noncovalent bonds, allowing them to react.

Following this cue, MacGillivray's group recently developed a template-directed solid-state strategy to preorganize molecules that can then be photodimerized to form targeted compounds [Chem. Comm., 2003, 1306]. For ladderanes, the template is formed by cocrystallizing trans-bis(4-pyridyl)polyenes with 5-methoxyresorcinol. The resorcinol holds the ends of two polyene molecules together through hydrogen-bonding interactions.

The ladderanes are produced by irradiating powdered samples of the templated polyenes with UV light for several days. Using NMR spectroscopy to monitor the reaction, the researchers conclude that the polyenes probably undergo stepwise [2 + 2] cycloaddition reactions that "zip" the molecules together. Using a diene and a triene, the Iowa chemists prepared ladderanes containing three and five cyclobutane rings, respectively.

"It was a pleasant surprise to realize that the approach worked perfectly," MacGillivray says. "We are now focused on pushing the method to construct longer ladders and more complex targets."

"The synthesis of the 3- and 5-ladderanes is a crowning achievement," says chemistry professor Bruce M. Foxman of Brandeis University. "The work provides both a new subclass of solid-state photocycloaddition products and an elegant example of how the careful planning and execution of a solid-state methodology may open the door to a simple, high-yield synthesis of an elusive class of molecules."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Building bridges out of azaarenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Innovative Way To Activate C–H Bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Double-Crossed Pyridines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE