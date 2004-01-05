Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer to Buy Biotech Firm

Esperion's focus on 'good cholesterol' called a good fit with Lipitor

by Rick Mullin
January 5, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

CHOLESTEROL REMOVAL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF ESPERION
Esperion is investigating the use of high-density lipoproteins, center below, as vehicles to absorb cholesterol through tissues in the arterial lining and transport it to the liver for elimination.
Credit: COURTESY OF ESPERION
Esperion is investigating the use of high-density lipoproteins, center below, as vehicles to absorb cholesterol through tissues in the arterial lining and transport it to the liver for elimination.

Pfizer is moving to boost its leading position in heart disease therapies with the announcement that it will purchase Esperion Therapeutics for $1.3 billion.

Esperion, a biopharmaceutical firm based in Ann Arbor, Mich., focuses on developing drugs that marshal the benefits of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or good cholesterol, in the treatment of heart disease. Pfizer manufactures Lipitor, the market-leading statin for reducing low-density lipoprotein (LDL),or bad cholesterol, as a heart disease therapy.

Industry analysts applaud the deal, saying drug pipeline synergies outweigh the fact that Pfizer will pay $35 per share, a 54% premium over Esperion's average closing share price over the 20 trading days prior to the announcement.

According to an analysis by Credit Suisse First Boston, the acquisition may enable Pfizer to use Esperion's lead drug candidate, ETC-216, as an initial therapy to reduce arterial plaque in certain heart patients, followed by Lipitor/torcetrapib, a Pfizer drug combination in development. Lipitor/torcetrapib, which pairs Lipitor with an agent that inhibits the action of cholesteryl ester transfer protein, is entering Phase III clinical trials.

The acquisition announcement comes on the heels of recent positive Phase II trial results for ETC-216, an apoA1-Milano/phospholipid complex that replicates the function of HDL in clearing plaque associated with coronary heart disease. Esperion expects to bring ETC-216 and another heart disease drug, ETC-588, to market some time in 2007, according to Credit Suisse.

Esperion CEO Roger Newton will continue to lead product development at Esperion, which will operate as a division of Pfizer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BMS to buy MyoKardia for access to late-stage heart disease drug
Novartis picks up NASH drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novartis Heart Pill Aces Major Test

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE