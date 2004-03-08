Associations

FEDERATION OF SOCIETIES FOR COATINGS TECHNOLOGY (FSCT)

Blue Bell, Pa.

Richard M. Hille, vice president of operations at Flood Co., has taken over as president of the federation. A member of the coatings industry for 35 years, Hille has served as chair and member of many FSCT committees and is currently on the executive committee and board of directors. On the society level, he has been president and director of the Chicago Society. He holds a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Kansas.

Frederick H. (Fritz) Walker, formerly secretary-treasurer of FSCT, is now president-elect. Walker is a research associate for the performance materials technology division at Air Products & Chemicals. He received a B.A. in behavior biology from Bloomfield College, in New Jersey, and an M.S. and Ph.D. in physical-organic chemistry from Yale University.

Business

ADHESIVES RESEARCH

Glen Rock, Pa.

A number of employee changes and additions have occurred at the company's manufacturing facility in Limerick, Ireland.

Karen Burns has taken a newly created position in customer care technical service for the industrial, electronics, and splicing businesses. She joined the Ireland facility in 1998 as a senior product development chemist. Burns earned a bachelor's degree in physics and chemistry from Trinity College, in Dublin, and a master's degree in physical chemistry from University College Dublin.

Barry Murphy has started as an R&D technician responsible for product development and technical service. He received a national diploma in chemical instrumentation and analytical methods from Limerick Institute of Technology, in Ireland.

Bernadette O'Connor has started as a customer service representative. She previously worked for the company's medical and pharmaceutical businesses as a temporary replacement for the European sales coordinator. O'Connor received a national diploma in food science and technology from Cork Institute of Technology, in Ireland.

Aideen O'Neill has joined as a senior chemist for the medical and pharmaceutical business. She comes from National Starch & Chemical, where she was senior development chemist responsible for the development and launch of a new range of UV-curable adhesives in Europe. O'Neill has a doctorate in polymer chemistry from University College Dublin.

Hilda Russell, previously in the splicing business unit, is now an R&D technician in the medical and pharmaceutical businesses. Russell has medical experience as a production biochemist for Olympus Diagnostics, where she was responsible for the batch manufacture and in-process testing of reagents and calibrators used in assays. She received a higher diploma in biotechnology with honors from University College Cork, in Ireland.

WEINBERG GROUP

Washington, D.C.

There are three additions to the Applied Toxicology & Risk Sciences Practice Group.

Karyn L. Hentz has joined the group as a senior consultant. She has consulting experience in risk and exposure assessment, regulatory assistance, and litigation support. She was formerly a senior scientist and project manager at BBL Sciences. Hentz is a board-certified toxicologist with a B.A. in biology from Gettysburg College, in Pennsylvania, and an M.S. in public health from the University of Hawaii, Manoa.

James C. Lamb IV is the new senior vice president. He brings more than 25 years' experience in general toxicology, carcinogenesis, reproductive and developmental toxicology, risk assessment, and regulatory policy. Lamb has served as special assistant to the assistant administrator for pesticides and toxic substances at EPA. He received an A.B. in chemistry and a Ph.D. in pathology from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a J.D. from North Carolina Central University, in Durham.

Barbara H. Neal, as a senior consultant, brings more than 20 years' experience in regulatory toxicology and litigation support for agrochemicals and chemicals. Neal is a board-certified toxicologist with a B.S. in biology from American University, Washington, D.C. She specializes in reproductive and developmental toxicology and neurotoxicology.

OTHER COMPANIES

James K. Datson has joined Adrian, Mich.-based Wacker Specialties as sales manager for organic fine chemicals. Datson has more than 25 years of fine chemical sales and business development experience, and he was most recently with Great Lakes Chemical. He received a B.S. in biochemistry from Michigan State University.

Jussi Holopainen has been appointed president and CEO of Pharmatory Oy, Oulu, Finland. His previous positions include managing director for ICI Pharmaceuticals/ICI and GlaxoWellcome in Finland and senior executive for ICI Pharmaceuticals/Zeneca in the U.K. and Mexico. Holopainen is a pharmacist, having studied at the University of Kuopio, in Finland. He also has an M.S. in economics from Vaasa Business School, in Finland.

Robert J. Rosenthal has been named president and CEO of Hopkinton, Mass.-based TekCel, a leading provider of sample management and liquid handling tools for drug discovery. Rosenthal has served as president of PerkinElmer's instruments division, president and CEO of Thermo Optek, and president of Nicolet Instruments.

H. Kenneth Spencer has been appointed director of clinical quality assurance at Organon Pharmaceuticals USA, Roseland, N.J. Spencer spent 13 years in preclinical research at Sandoz and Anaquest Pharmaceuticals prior to joining Organon as an assistant director of clinical projects in 1989. He holds a B.S. in chemistry from North Georgia College, in Dahlonega, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Georgia.

Matthew D. Stephens has been appointed chief operating officer at Voltaix, North Branch, N.J. Since joining the company in March 2003, he has worked in technical marketing, business development, and financial management. He holds a B.A. in chemistry from Wabash College, Crawfordsville, Ind.; a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison; and an M.B.A. from INSEAD.

This section is compiled by Deanna Miller.<br > Announcements of promotions and new hires may be sent to d_miller@acs.org.