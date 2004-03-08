New No Directions
Mesilla workshop highlights increasing evidence that reactive and mysterious HNO may be an important biomolecule
March 8, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 10
Mesilla workshop highlights increasing evidence that reactive and mysterious HNO may be an important biomolecule
Credit:
Mesilla workshop highlights increasing evidence that reactive and mysterious HNO may be an important biomolecule
Different approaches for developing blood vessels may make 3-D tissue possible
Mindful of declining enrollments, educators emphasize the field's evolution, new directions
Results from rover Opportunity show almost unequivocal signs of water
NSF-funded program is catalyzing systemic transformations of women in academia
But the number of deals and the total values of acquisitions were down slightly from 2002
Pharma and biotech deal-making held strong in 2003, despite partnership trend