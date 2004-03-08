Advertisement

March 8, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 10

Mesilla workshop highlights increasing evidence that reactive and mysterious HNO may be an important biomolecule

Volume 82 | Issue 10
Synthesis

New No Directions

Mesilla workshop highlights increasing evidence that reactive and mysterious HNO may be an important biomolecule

Tissue Engineers out for Blood

Different approaches for developing blood vessels may make 3-D tissue possible

Chemical Engineering Education in Flux

Mindful of declining enrollments, educators emphasize the field's evolution, new directions

  • Physical Chemistry

    Mars Was Wet

    Results from rover Opportunity show almost unequivocal signs of water

  • Careers

    'Advance'-ing Women

    NSF-funded program is catalyzing systemic transformations of women in academia

  • Business

    Consolidation Continued in 2003

    But the number of deals and the total values of acquisitions were down slightly from 2002

Science Concentrates

Business

Merging toward a Full Pipeline

Pharma and biotech deal-making held strong in 2003, despite partnership trend

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Rosalind Franklin University, The proof is in the pudding, Polaroid stirred by shaking

 

