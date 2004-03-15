Call for Nominations for 2005 William H. Nichols Medal

The ACS New York Section is accepting nominations for the William H. Nichols Medal Award for 2005. This distinguished award, established in 1902 by William H. Nichols for the purpose of encouraging original research in chemistry, was the first award authorized by ACS. It is presented annually in recognition of an outstanding contribution in the field of chemistry, and consists of a gold medal, a bronze replica, and $5,000. The award is presented at the William H. Nichols Medal Award Meeting, which consists of a distinguished symposium related to the medalist's field of expertise and an award banquet.
Investigators who have published a significant and original contribution in any field of chemistry during the five calendar years preceding the presentation meeting are eligible for consideration by the Nichols Medal Jury.
Nomination forms may be obtained from the ACS New York Section, Department of Chemistry, St. John's University, 8000 Utopia Parkway, Jamaica, NY11439. The request may be faxed to (516) 883-4003 or e-mailed to njesper1@optonline.net. Six copies of the nominating materials and the official nomination form should be forwarded to the above mail address. Nominations must be received by May 31.
