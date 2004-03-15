Petrochemicals
A North American recovery was elusive in 2003, but producers hope they will make some progress in 2004
March 15, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 11
Organic Electronics: Scientists report advances in making organic transistors and green polymer
Researchers probe promising heterogeneous catalysts with potential for industrial applications
New and Notable in the Chemical Industry
Fourth quarter of 2003 was sluggish for many firms, but the year was better
As U.S. mercury controls tighten, attention focuses on mercury-cell chlor-alkali plants
Researchers seek practical methods for adding terminal functional groups to alkenes