The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8211cover1aaalinton.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 15, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 11

A North American recovery was elusive in 2003, but producers hope they will make some progress in 2004

Volume 82 | Issue 11
Business

Petrochemicals

A North American recovery was elusive in 2003, but producers hope they will make some progress in 2004

Toward Better, Colorful Devices

Organic Electronics: Scientists report advances in making organic transistors and green polymer

Chiral Catalysis at Surfaces

Researchers probe promising heterogeneous catalysts with potential for industrial applications

  • Environment

    New Products

    New and Notable in the Chemical Industry

  • Business

    Drug Firms Slow at Year's End

    Fourth quarter of 2003 was sluggish for many firms, but the year was better

  • Environment

    Where Goes the Missing Mercury?

    As U.S. mercury controls tighten, attention focuses on mercury-cell chlor-alkali plants

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Pin the Tail on the Olefin

Researchers seek practical methods for adding terminal functional groups to alkenes

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Eyebrow growth poses questions, More of Millikan, Googol stirs up readers

 

Job listings

