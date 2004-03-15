Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Lack of Basic Science Funding Criticized by House Committee

March 15, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The funding for basic scientific research in the proposed fiscal 2005 budget is insufficient, according to an analysis released by the House Science Committee. "The Science Committee urges Congress to recognize the importance and contributions of science and technology to productivity and economic growth and--consequently--fiscal security" of the U.S., the committee writes. The committee's annual report argues for a balance between spending on defense and nondefense R&D as well as between biomedical and nonbiomedical R&D. For example, the committee acknowledges the contributions of DOD and NIH to research, but "urges that similar attention be given to other important R&D agencies, such as NSF, the Department of Energy, and NIST." The report also notes that the committee's top objective will be to "evaluate and consider" the President's new space exploration initiative. The Democrats on the committee released their own report, which recommends increased funding for science and energy R&D; additional study of the space exploration initiative; and full funding of the Commerce Department's Manufacturing Extension Program and the Advanced Technology Partnership, as well as other agencies' cooperative government-industry-university programs. These programs face deep cuts in the proposed budget (C&EN, Feb. 16, page 45).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Science Funding
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Interagency Initiatives: Education, Climate Science, Nanotech All Grow
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Affirming Science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE