Policy

Northeast Section Salutes Arno Heyn

March 15, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 11
IN RECOGNITION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: James Phillips
Carroll (right) thanks Heyn on behalf of ACS.
Credit: James Phillips
Carroll (right) thanks Heyn on behalf of ACS.

Arno H. A. Heyn, professor emeritus of chemistry at Boston University and editor of the ACS Northeastern Section's monthly newsletter, The Nucleus, recently stepped down from this post due to ill health. At ceremonies held last month in Boston, section members and guests took the opportunity to thank him for his hard work and distinguished service.

In his career of almost 15 years as editor, Heyn improved the section's newsletter to the point where it is now recognized as an outstanding publication, cited as a model for other sections to emulate. A councilor from 1967 to 1997 and alternate councilor from 1998 to 2003, Heyn has a remarkable record of ACS service as well, having worked on numerous ACS committees, including the Committee on Committees, Council Policy Committee, and the Committee on Constitution & Bylaws.

At the ceremony, Heyn was presented with a plaque expressing the section's gratitude by the section chair, Jean Fuller-Stanley, and a scroll expressing the appreciation of the American Chemical Society by William F. Carroll Jr., ACS president-elect.

Many members of the section then took to the microphone to second the good wishes expressed earlier and add their own reminiscences. There was unanimous praise for the yeoman services rendered by Heyn.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

